News

Fort St John Couple $675,000 richer during camping trip

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Carl and Bonnie Niekamp, of Fort St. John, recently won $675,000 while Playing 'Set for Life'. Source BCLC

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Couple $675,000 richer during camping trip

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A camping trip has left a local couple $675,000 richer after playing 'Set for...
Read more
HealthHannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel - 0

Survey shows COVID-19 taxing on mental health

COVID-19 has had a dramatic effect on mental health, a survey conducted in May shows.
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

PrairieSky Royalty reports lower second-quarter crude oil production

CALGARY — PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. says oil and gas production in the second quarter was down 16 per cent...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A camping trip has left a local couple $675,000 richer after playing ‘Set for Life’ on the way to the lake.

Bonnie and Carl Niekamp, of Fort St. John, had stopped in at Charlie Lake Store to pick up the Scratch & Win ticket, one of their favourite traditions, but were not on the road long when the camping trip took an unexpected detour after scanning their ticket with the BCLC Lotto App.

Bonnie says she asked her husband Carl to pull over as they were shocked to discover they had won on their ticket.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“When it told me I was a winner, I asked Carl to pull over. We were both shocked. I turned the ticket over to make sure we were playing the game right and read over the instructions.”

The couple, nearing retirement, plan to use the money towards travel to see their children and grandchildren more frequently.

Previous articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Canadians Deserve Answers to the Liberal’s $900-Million Scandal
Next articleIamgold to proceed with $1.3 billion Cote Gold mine in northern Ontario

More Articles Like This

Survey shows COVID-19 taxing on mental health

Health Hannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel - 0
COVID-19 has had a dramatic effect on mental health, a survey conducted in May shows. Of the 394,000 people...
Read more

PrairieSky Royalty reports lower second-quarter crude oil production

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. says oil and gas production in the second quarter was down 16 per cent from the first quarter, a...
Read more

Hudson’s Hope RCMP respond to 37 calls for service, front counter now reopened

News Scott Brooks - 0
HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP say, between June 17 and July 17, they responded to 37 calls for service. According to RCMP, some...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing man

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 22-year-old Clayton Suecroft. According to RCMP, Suecroft was last seen...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv