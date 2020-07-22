NewsRegional

Fort St. John Literacy Society suspending book program due to lack of funding

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Residents of Fort St. John are eligible for Disaster Financial Assistance

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace Region, including Fort St. John, has received heavy rain over...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC Health Minister finds contact tracing effective, as seen with Site C case

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - British Columbia's Health Minister says contact tracing for COVID-19 is effective, as seen when...
Read more
HealthLaura Briggs - 0

State of Emergency for B.C. extended for two more weeks

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has extended the province-wide state of emergency until Tuesday, August 4th,...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society’s ‘Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library’ children’s book program is being placed on hold until the program receives funding.

The program works when parents enroll their children, either by contacting the Fort St. John Literacy Society office or using their website. Once completed, their children will receive one book a month from birth until the age of five years old.

Jessica Kalman, Executive Director of the society, says that around this time of year, they’re able to do fundraising for the book program, however, with the COVID-19 pandemic and health protocols, it’s made the option of raising money difficult.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Since the book program began in November 2018, the society has distributed over 14,000 books to the community.

If you’re interested in donating to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program or sponsoring a month, you can click here.

Previous articleFederal COVID-19 payment for people living with disabilities could reach 1.7M Canadians
Next articleState of Emergency for B.C. extended for two more weeks

More Articles Like This

Residents of Fort St. John are eligible for Disaster Financial Assistance

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace Region, including Fort St. John, has received heavy rain over the past month and because...
Read more

BC Health Minister finds contact tracing effective, as seen with Site C case

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - British Columbia's Health Minister says contact tracing for COVID-19 is effective, as seen when dealing with the confirmed case...
Read more

State of Emergency for B.C. extended for two more weeks

Health Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has extended the province-wide state of emergency until Tuesday, August 4th, 2020.
Read more

Federal COVID-19 payment for people living with disabilities could reach 1.7M Canadians

Local Journalism Initiative Carl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Monday that the Trudeau government’s bill offering a one-time payment to Canadians with disabilities is broader in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv