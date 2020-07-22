Fort St. John Literacy Society suspending book program due to lack of funding

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society’s ‘Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library’ children’s book program is being placed on hold until the program receives funding.

The program works when parents enroll their children, either by contacting the Fort St. John Literacy Society office or using their website. Once completed, their children will receive one book a month from birth until the age of five years old.

Jessica Kalman, Executive Director of the society, says that around this time of year, they’re able to do fundraising for the book program, however, with the COVID-19 pandemic and health protocols, it’s made the option of raising money difficult.

Since the book program began in November 2018, the society has distributed over 14,000 books to the community.

If you’re interested in donating to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program or sponsoring a month, you can click here.