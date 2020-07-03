News

Fort St John RCMP Detachment front counter to reopen Monday

By Scott Brooks
The Fort St. John RCMP detachment. File Photo

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With COVID-19 restrictions lightening, the Fort St. John RCMP detachment will be reopening the front counter for service starting Monday, July 6.

According to RCMP, the front counter will be open for regular office hours from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, with current COVID-19 protocols posted on the front doors.  Hand sanitizer is available for immediate use upon entry into the front lobby.

Civilian fingerprinting will be available on Tuesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., with appointments every half hour.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Specific appointment times must be booked ahead of time by calling 250-787-8100 during regular office hours.

Anyone that exhibits any signs of COVID-19 or has travelled in the last 14 days will be asked to return home and call the detachment.

