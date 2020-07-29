NewsRegional

Fort St John RCMP detachment phone number being used to scam residents

By Laura Briggs

News

News

Health

Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are experiencing a sudden rise in the number of calls being received about potential fraudulent activity.

Residents are reporting that they’re receiving calls from various phone numbers, some even showing up as the Fort St. John RCMP detachment.

Residents are being told they need to provide Google Play cards or other forms of gift cards to pay back taxes and fines or RCMP will arrest them. In one instance, a resident came into the detachment with gift cards.

These scammers are combing two different techniques:

  1. Caller ID Spoofing, which uses a local phone of an individual, business or government agency to hide their actual phone number
  2. Canada Revenue Agency scam where the scammer is threatening that money or fines are owed, and police are looking for you

Using what appears to be the RCMP detachment phone number makes the scam seem credible, misleading unsuspecting residents.

“The unfortunate thing with frauds is that scammers are emotionally and financially victimizing hardworking, tax-paying citizens who in the end have no way of recovering the funds that they lose,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, Media Relations Officer for the Fort St John RCMP.

The Fort St John RCMP want to let residents know that no Government agency, Service Canada or the RCMP will call you demanding money for any reason.

If you have fallen victim to a scam or fraud of this type in the past week, please call the Fort St John RCMP detachment at 250-787-8100.

News Laura Briggs
Health Scott Brooks
News Laura Briggs
News Laura Briggs
