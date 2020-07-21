Fort St John RCMP investigate fatal motorcycle collision

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are investigating a fatal vehicle collision.

According to RCMP, they received a report of a collision on Saturday night, July 18, at 8:39 p.m., which involved a motorcycle and an SUV by Walmart at 96A Street and 87 Avenue.

Police say the motorcycle operator, a 49-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the deceased has not been released.

There is no word as to how to collision happened or if anyone is at fault as it is still under investigation at this time.

If you have any information or were a witness to this fatal collision, you are being asked to call Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.