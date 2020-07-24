NewsRegional

Fort St. John RCMP searching for Stephanie Apsassin

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
36 year old, Stephanie Apsassin shared by family members.

New evacuation alert issued previous one cancelled for Old Fort

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has issued a new evacuation alert and cancelled an...
FSJ Fire Department respond to Thursday afternoon motor vehicle fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department was called to the scene of a motor...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for the public’s help to find Stephanie Apsassin.

Apsassin was reported missing Thursday evening after leaving the Blueberry River First Nation. The RCMP and North Peace Search and Rescue and family members searched Thursday night for Apsassin but as of 7:30 a.m. Friday, she remains missing.

The RCMP would like to speak with Stephanie to confirm her well-being as she is considered a high risk missing person. Earlier this month, she was reported missing and found by search teams near the Blueberry River First Nation. The RCMP says she has connections to Fort St. John and may have left the Blueberry River First Nation to come into town.

Stephanie is described as:

  • Indigenous female
  • 155 cm (5’1″) tall
  • 59 kg (130 lbs)
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair (medium length)
  • Medium build
  • Believed to be in possession of backpack with water and an extra sweater
  • Last seen wearing a black hoodie with white stripes down the sleeves and slip-on shoes

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and ask anyone who has information about Stephanie Apsassin or where she might be, to contact police by calling the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

