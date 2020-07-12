News

Fort St John RCMP searching missing 38-year-old Sarah Foord

The Fort St John RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 38-year-old Sarah Foord.
The Fort St John RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 38-year-old Sarah Foord.

Sarah was last heard from by her mother during their routine phone conversation on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Sarah missed a court date in Fort St John on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 and failed to show up to work or check in with her employer on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Sarah is described as:

Sarah Foord smiling, wearing a purple Bench zip up sweater, long earings and hair pulled back

View larger photo – Missing Sarah Foord

  • Caucasian female
  • 160 cm (5’3″) tall
  • 86 kg (190 lbs)
  • Blonde hair
  • Blue eyes
  • Having a blue and pink coloured butterfly on her right shoulder

The Fort St John RCMP have been unable to contact Sarah or her 35 year old boyfriend, John Keyler, who she may be travelling with, to determine Sarah’s whereabouts.

John is described as:

John Keyler with blonde tipped crew cut hair, wearing a white zip up hoodie overtop of a a dark blue t-shirt
John Keyler last seen wearing a black track suit with three white stripes and a black ball cap and black and white runners

View larger photo – Boyfriend John Keyler                               View larger photo – John Keyler 

  • Caucasian male
  • 183 cm (6’0″) tall
  • 84 kg (185 lbs)
  • Blonde hair
  • Blue eyes
  • Last seen wearing a black track suit with three white stripes, a black ball cap and black and white runners

Sarah is associated to a Ford pickup truck registered to John Keyler. 

The truck is described as:

Grey 2017 Ford F150 Crew Cab with wheel well fender flares and box cover

View larger photo – John Keyler’s truck

  • 2017 Ford F150 bearing BC licence plate PF4157
  • Grey in colour
  • Wheel well fender flares
  • Box cover

The Fort St John RCMP need to speak with Sarah, in person, to confirm her well-being.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about Sarah Foord or where she might be, to contact police by calling the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or your nearest police detachment. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

