Fort St John receives Federal Funding for construction of Festival Plaza

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Federal and Provincial Governments have announced funding for investments for communities in Northern British Columbia.

According to the Federal Government, these investments will play a key role in strengthening local economies and helping ensure sure all British Columbians have access to the services and cultural networks they need to build resilient communities.

One of the communities to receive investment funding include the City of Fort St. John for the Festival Plaza.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

For the project, the City is receiving $1.9 million from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Grant.

The Festival Plaza will go at the corner of 100 Street and 96 Avenue and feature a covered shelter, food truck stalls, a performance space and washrooms.

The total cost of the project is $3.2 million, with construction starting this summer.

Other communities to receive funding include Salteau First Nation, Doig River First Nation, and the Prophet River First Nation.

A full list of funding can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.