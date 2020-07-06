Fort St John sees increase in homelessness, according to Homeless Count preliminary results

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The preliminary results for the 2020 Fort St. John Homeless Count have been released.

Back in March, as an update to the Province’s 2018 Homeless Count Report, the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society conducted a homeless count for Fort St. John.

According to the preliminary results, there was an increase to 76 people that are considered homeless compared to 61 in 2018.

Out of those 76 people, 35 people say they are sheltered while 41 are unsheltered.

For the unsheltered, it includes those staying at someone else’s place on the night of the count.

It is to note that the homeless count was conducted prior to March 17, when the Provincial Health Officer declared a Public Health Emergency, so these results do not reflect any possible changes due to COVID-19.