News

Fort St John sees increase in homelessness, according to Homeless Count preliminary results

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Exterior of the Fort St. John Women's Resource Society on 100 Avenue. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John sees increase in homelessness, according to Homeless Count preliminary results

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The preliminary results for the 2020 Fort St. John Homeless Count have been released. Back...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Maintenance crews continue repairs on area highways

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Highway maintenance crews continue to repair area highways after last week's heavy...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Mudslide on the South Taylor Hill

UPDATE - As of 9am the hill is open in both directions. FORT ST....
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The preliminary results for the 2020 Fort St. John Homeless Count have been released.

Back in March, as an update to the Province’s 2018 Homeless Count Report, the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society conducted a homeless count for Fort St. John.

According to the preliminary results, there was an increase to 76 people that are considered homeless compared to 61 in 2018.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Out of those 76 people, 35 people say they are sheltered while 41 are unsheltered.

For the unsheltered, it includes those staying at someone else’s place on the night of the count.

It is to note that the homeless count was conducted prior to March 17, when the Provincial Health Officer declared a Public Health Emergency, so these results do not reflect any possible changes due to COVID-19.

Previous articleMaintenance crews continue repairs on area highways

More Articles Like This

Maintenance crews continue repairs on area highways

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Highway maintenance crews continue to repair area highways after last week's heavy rain. Over...
Read more

Mudslide on the South Taylor Hill

News Adam Reaburn - 0
UPDATE - As of 9am the hill is open in both directions. FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The South...
Read more

13 new COVID-19 cases in BC, 14 days of self-isolation still mandatory

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 13 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,947, as announced on Friday. According to...
Read more

Construction of a temporary road into the Old Fort could start this weekend

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Construction of a temporary road into the Old Fort could start as soon as this weekend.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv