FSJ Chamber of Commerce will be doing a roundtable with MNP

By Laura Briggs

School District 60 preparing for return to class in September

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province had released its COVID-19 plans, on Wednesday, for the 2020-21 school year. In...
Stricter rules will be in place for anyone travelling through Canada to Alaska

OTTAWA, ONT. - The Government of Canada has remained committed to protecting the health and safety of...
FORT ST JOHN, B.C. - A Chamber of Commerce virtual roundtable will be taking place Friday, July...
Laura Briggs

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – A Chamber of Commerce virtual roundtable will be taking place Friday, July 31, with guests Tracy Leishman and Scott Wisdahl from MNP.

Leishman and Wisdahl will be discussing the changes and extension of the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy Program since its initial launch.

The Program is a way for businesses to receive funding, and Leishman and Wisdahl will help to get the application completed.

The virtual roundtable will be taking place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 21.

For more information or to join the roundtable you can find it on the Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce website.

