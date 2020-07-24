News

FSJ Fire Department respond to Thursday afternoon motor vehicle fire

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Fire Department respond to Thursday afternoon motor vehicle fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department was called to the scene of a motor...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

City of Grande Prairie sees one new case of COVID-19, active cases sits at nine

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - After a day of reporting no new cases of COVID-19, Alberta Health Services reported, on...
Read more
HealthHannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel - 0

New order will limit guests in rental properties

A new order will limit the number of guests in rental properties within the province, BC health...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department was called to the scene of a motor vehicle fire.

According to Fire Officials, they received a call for a vehicle fire at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, at the Circle K convenience store on the corner of 96 Street and 100 Avenue.

When crews arrived on the scene, there was heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment of the vehicle.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Officials say the fire was mostly contained to the engine and was extinguished quickly by the on-duty crew consisting of four firefighters with the use of Engine 1.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and no injuries were reported.

Previous articleCity of Grande Prairie sees one new case of COVID-19, active cases sits at nine

More Articles Like This

City of Grande Prairie sees one new case of COVID-19, active cases sits at nine

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - After a day of reporting no new cases of COVID-19, Alberta Health Services reported, on Thursday, the addition of one...
Read more

New order will limit guests in rental properties

Health Hannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel - 0
A new order will limit the number of guests in rental properties within the province, BC health authorities said today.
Read more

Province to increase “dooring” fines to help better protect cyclists

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is announcing that it will be introducing an increase in fines for "dooring", as a way to better...
Read more

Province invests an additional $4.4 million in health education and training for post-secondary students

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced it is providing more than $4.4 million in additional funding for health education and training for post-secondary...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv