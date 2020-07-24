FSJ Fire Department respond to Thursday afternoon motor vehicle fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department was called to the scene of a motor vehicle fire.

According to Fire Officials, they received a call for a vehicle fire at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, at the Circle K convenience store on the corner of 96 Street and 100 Avenue.

When crews arrived on the scene, there was heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment of the vehicle.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Officials say the fire was mostly contained to the engine and was extinguished quickly by the on-duty crew consisting of four firefighters with the use of Engine 1.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and no injuries were reported.