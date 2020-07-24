FSJ Fire Department respond to Thursday afternoon motor vehicle fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department was called to the scene of a motor vehicle fire.
According to Fire Officials, they received a call for a vehicle fire at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, at the Circle K convenience store on the corner of 96 Street and 100 Avenue.
When crews arrived on the scene, there was heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment of the vehicle.
Community Interviews with Moose FM
Officials say the fire was mostly contained to the engine and was extinguished quickly by the on-duty crew consisting of four firefighters with the use of Engine 1.
The cause of the fire has not been determined and no injuries were reported.