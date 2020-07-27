NewsRegional

FSJ Firefighter Charitable Society create video and website to help raise donations

By Laura Briggs
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the Fire Fighters Ball being cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FSJ Firefighter Charitable Society needed to figure out another way to come up with funds to help support the Medical Travel Fund.

The Medical Travel Fund was set up to help people who can’t afford to travel to appointments. The Fund helps to pay for medical appointments, plane tickets, hotel stay, food, etc. It’s an application process that goes to the Board of Directors and then the application it voted through.

The FSJ Firefighter Charitable Society, with the help of Eagle Vision Video Production Ltd, created a video discussing how the Medical Travel Fund helps the community. The video can be viewed below.

To help with donations, the Society set up a website where you can buy their merchandise. There are hats, unisex shirts, mugs, and infant/toddler clothing.

More information about the Charitable Society can be found on their website, and watch Leo Sullivan and Adam Horst’s interview with Dub Craig below.

