Funnel cloud spotted over Fort St John Thursday afternoon

By Scott Brooks
Funnel cloud spotted over Fort St. John on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Photo by Allie Geiger / Facebook

Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the North Peace.
BC sees 24 new cases of COVID-19, over 2,600 since recovered from virus

VICTORIA, B.C. – 24 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia's total to 2,940,...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, residents saw what was described as a funnel cloud over Fort St. John.

While it has not been officially confirmed as a funnel cloud, Environment Canada Meteorologist, Bobby Sekhon says it is not surprising to see one given the unstable weather that has been moving through the area.

According to Sekhon, funnel clouds are generated by a weak rotation, under rapidly growing clouds, caused by thunderstorm activity.

Sekhon says most funnel clouds are not a danger as they stay up in the air and do not touch the ground.

“Normally it’s not really a danger on the ground. These things usually stay up in the air. However, there is a chance that the rotation could intensify and lower to the ground

On June 17, a funnel cloud was spotted over Dawson Creek.

