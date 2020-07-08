Funnel Cloud warning issued for Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Environment Canada has issued a Funnel Cloud warning, Wednesday, for Grande Prairie.

Weather conditions for the area are favourable for the development of funnel clouds.

Environment Canada states these types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. The weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground but there is a chance it could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

Funnel cloud sightings should be taken seriously and if one develops nearby, prepare to take shelter. Funnel clouds will usually appear with little or no warning.

Further weather updates and advisories can be found on Environment Canada’s website.