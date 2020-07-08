NewsRegional

Golata Creek Road remains closed, section of Cecil Lake Road operating as single-lane

By Scott Brooks
A section of Cecil Lake Road is reduced to one lane as crews repair the road.

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Many roads across the Peace Region continue to deal with issues due to the recent amounts of extensive rainfall.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Ministry of Transportation reports that Golata Creek Road remains closed in both directions as repairs are on-going.

An alternate route is available via Clayhurst Road.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In addition to Golata Creek Road receiving construction work, Cecil Lake Road is open to single-lane, alternating traffic as crews continue to repair the road structure in one section.

During this unsettled weather, drivers are being reminded to drive with caution as road conditions can change quickly.

Further road condition updates for the Peace Region and across the Province can be found by visiting drivebc.ca.

