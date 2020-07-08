Golata Creek Road remains closed, section of Cecil Lake Road operating as single-lane

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Many roads across the Peace Region continue to deal with issues due to the recent amounts of extensive rainfall.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Ministry of Transportation reports that Golata Creek Road remains closed in both directions as repairs are on-going.

An alternate route is available via Clayhurst Road.

In addition to Golata Creek Road receiving construction work, Cecil Lake Road is open to single-lane, alternating traffic as crews continue to repair the road structure in one section.

During this unsettled weather, drivers are being reminded to drive with caution as road conditions can change quickly.

Further road condition updates for the Peace Region and across the Province can be found by visiting drivebc.ca.