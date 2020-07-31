Government of Canada starts gradual resumption of passport services

OTTAWA, ONT. – Starting today, July 31, 2020, Canadians can now apply for a passport via mail. If you have an immediate need for a passport or you’re travelling in less than 30 days and have proof of travel, you can request an in-person appointment.

If you don’t have an immediate need for a passport or have no plans to travel, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada ask that you wait before applying.

Processing times are expected to be much longer than usual due to the high demand and measures to safeguard the health and safety of employees.

Should you need to renew your passport, there is now a simplified process, within two years after the expiry date instead of the initial one year process. If your passport expired on or after February 1, 2019, this would apply to you. Therefore, there is more time to renew if you aren’t travelling anytime soon.

You can visit the Service Canada website for more information and keep up to date on any updates.