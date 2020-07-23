NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit seize drugs and weapon after search warrants

By Laura Briggs
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – Two males and one youth have been arrested in relation to seized drugs and weapons following a drug trafficking investigation by the Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit.

On July 18th, members of the RCMP Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section, Grande Prairie RCMP General Duty and Grande Prairie RCMP Police Dog Services, executed search warrants on four residences, a storage locker, and two vehicles.

These searches followed a short term investigation and resulted in the seizure of drugs packaged in various quantities for distribution:

  • 34 grams of Cocaine
  • 8 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 8 grams of Fentanyl
These searches also resulted in the seizure of a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, shotgun shells, two 40 caliber pistol magazines containing ammunition, and over $15,000 in Canadian currency.

Police also seized a Dodge Ram 1500 truck as offense related property.

Two males from Edmonton, aged 24 and 29, and one youth from Fort McMurray were arrested and charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Cocaine, as well as being charged with several Criminal Code weapons charges.

All three were released from custody and scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on August 26, 2020.

