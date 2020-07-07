Grande Prairie RCMP investigate stolen mobility scooter

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating the theft of a mobility scooter.

According to RCMP, on the evening of Thursday, July 2, at approximately 5:48 p.m., an unknown male stole an unattended mobility scooter from the parking lot of Big Country FM/Q99 in downtown Grande Prairie.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Police say the scooter is owned by an individual that suffers from Cerebral Palsy and who uses the aid for more efficient and flexible transportation.

The mobility scooter is a Pride Mobility, Go Go Elite Traveller. It is the 3-Wheel model equipped with a front basket and red protective shrouding.

Anyone with any information regarding the theft or the suspect is being asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.