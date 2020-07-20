Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing man

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Clayton Suecroft.
According to RCMP, Suecroft was last seen in Sexsmith on Thursday, July 16.
Suecroft is described as:
- 5’6″ / 160 lbs
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
Community Interviews with Moose FM
RCMP say there is a concern for Sue croft’s well-being and would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.
Anyone with information regarding Suecroft’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.