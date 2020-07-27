HealthNewsRegional

Grande Prairie sees new cases of COVID-19

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services is reporting new COVID-19 cases for the City and County of Grande Prairie.

In an update on Monday, the City of Grande Prairie added two new active cases, while the County had seen one additional new case of the virus.

There are currently nine active cases in the City and eight within the County.

As for recoveries, 21 cases within the City and 13 in the County have since recovered.

In the AHS North Zone, nine people remain in hospital, with three of them in ICU.

Across Alberta, 304 new cases were reported, bringing the total count to 10,306.

A total of 186 Albertans have passed away, while over 8,700 have since recovered from the virus.

