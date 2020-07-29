Grande Prairie sees one new case of COVID-19, two more recoveries

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services reported Wednesday, one new active case of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie.

While there has been one new case confirmed, two previously active cases have now since been considered recovered, bringing the numbers to eight active and 24 recoveries.

When it comes to the County of Grande Prairie, no new cases were added, leaving the level of active cases at seven and recoveries at 14.

As for across the Province, 133 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing Alberta’s total confirmed cases to 10,603.

190 Albertans have passed away due to the virus, while close to 9,000 have since recovered from the virus.