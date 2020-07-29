HealthNewsRegional

Grande Prairie sees one new case of COVID-19, two more recoveries

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
worldwide-cases-of-covid-19-exceed-3-million

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie sees one new case of COVID-19, two more recoveries

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services reported Wednesday, one new active case of COVID-19 in the City of...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northwest area of Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region has now increased...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province provides support to help farmers maintain farm status

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has announced it is waiving minimum income requirements for existing B.C....
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services reported Wednesday, one new active case of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie.

While there has been one new case confirmed, two previously active cases have now since been considered recovered, bringing the numbers to eight active and 24 recoveries.

When it comes to the County of Grande Prairie, no new cases were added, leaving the level of active cases at seven and recoveries at 14.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As for across the Province, 133 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing Alberta’s total confirmed cases to 10,603.

190 Albertans have passed away due to the virus, while close to 9,000 have since recovered from the virus.

Previous articleMore COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northwest area of Northern Health Region

More Articles Like This

More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northwest area of Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region has now increased to 86, up from 80,...
Read more

Province provides support to help farmers maintain farm status

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has announced it is waiving minimum income requirements for existing B.C. farm operations. According to the Province,...
Read more

Total writes off $9.3B in oilsands assets, cancels Canadian oil lobby membership

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — French energy giant Total says it is writing off $9.3-billion (US$7 billion) worth of oilsands assets in Alberta and cancelling its membership in...
Read more

Microtel Inn and Suites donates $2,000 to FSJ Hospital Foundation

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received an additional donation towards the 'Greatest Needs Fund'. Microtel Inn and Suites...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv