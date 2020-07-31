News

Grants still available for COVID-19 Business Support Program

By Scott Brooks
City of Fort St. John City Hall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Grants are still available for Fort St. John businesses that are looking to safely re-open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This program is supported through the newly formed Mayor’s Standing Committee on Community Economic Recovery and Northern Development Initiative Trust.

According to the City of Fort St. John, grants are available to local businesses and non-profits to support them in the safe re-opening by providing financial support for the necessary alterations and supplies needed to comply with Provincial orders and WorkSafe BC regulations.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As businesses look to re-open, the City is encouraging local businesses to purchase their COVID-19 related supplies from other local businesses.

The grant is open to any local business that holds a current City of Fort St. John Business Licence.

Further information can be found on the City’s website.

