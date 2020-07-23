HealthNewsRegional

Horgan congratulates BC on progress made during COVID-19, but says more effort needs to continue

By Scott Brooks
B.C. Premier John Horgan

Horgan congratulates BC on progress made during COVID-19, but says more effort needs to continue

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan is congratulating British Columbians on the efforts that have been made to bend the COVID-19 curve.

While most of B.C. has been doing a good job, on Thursday, Horgan addressed the issue surrounding those who are not, particularly the recent incidents of large social gatherings in southern B.C.

“I have to say to British Columbians, come on, you’re better than that. We need bigger spaces and fewer faces. We need to make sure we are respecting not just our own space, but other people’s space.”

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Horgan continues to appeal to everyone, young and old, that we must work together in order to defeat the virus and to keep everyone safe.

On Wednesday, as a response to the recent incidents, the Province released updated regulations as to how bars and restaurants will operate.

