Hudson’s Hope RCMP requesting the publics help in locating a missing boat

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP are looking for any information in regards to the stolen Williston Ranger from a compound on Dinosaur Lake Road.

The boat was stolen around 12:46 am on July 6th and is described as a 2002 28′ Aluminum Hull Eaglecraft. The name ‘Williston Ranger’ and hull number C06415BC are on the cabin of the boat as well.

The boat was reported to be on a silver “Road Runner” make tandem axel trailer which was recovered on July 7th in the Moberly Lake area, the boat is still missing.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to Cpl Rob Gardner with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP, this boat is an essential tool that is used to work in the waterways around the BC Hydro dams.

CCTV footage is under review to identify the vehicle that towed the boat and trailer out of the compound.

Hudson’s Hope RCMP are looking for any witnesses that may have seen the boat on a trailer, please contact the RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 and cite file number 2020-219. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.