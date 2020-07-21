Hudson’s Hope RCMP respond to 37 calls for service, front counter now reopened

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP say, between June 17 and July 17, they responded to 37 calls for service.

According to RCMP, some of the calls for service included reports of a theft of a customized traffic sign, an email scam, and an injured fawn.

In other happenings, Hudson’s Hope RCMP are advising the public that the detachment front counter is once again open.

The front counter was closed in early March, affecting services such as criminal record checks and walk-in enquires.

If you do attend the detachment, there is a limit of two persons in the lobby at a time. Hand sanitizer and a washroom is available to wash your hands when you enter and when you leave.

Anyone with information relating to a crime or incident is being asked to call the Hudson’s Hope RCMP at 250-783-5241 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.