ICBC adds new data to its website as part of transparency commitment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – British Columbians are now able to access new data, quickly and easily, through ICBC’s website.

Extensive crash and vehicle population data are now available as part of the company’s commitment to increase transparency.

ICBC’s president and CEO, Nicolas Jimenez, says it’s essential to make sure the public is well-informed, and that they will continue to expand on the data that is available on the company’s website, so it helps to support their customers better, researchers, media and stakeholders.

This initiative helps to support the Province’s Open Data Initiative. Customers can customize the new data on the ICBC website or download it in its entirety.

The vehicle population data includes information like municipality, vehicle type, or area based on the first three characters of a postal code.

Crash data can be filtered down to the details of an individual crash, including the street and what type of crash (rear-end, head-on, or side-impact).

ICBC plans to release even more data throughout the year.