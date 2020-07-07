ICBC expands road testing through a phased approach

VANCOUVER, B.C. – ICBC has expanded its road testing by opening it to all customers through a phased approach.

This approach will build on the successful reopening of commercial vehicle road tests from June, which is in line with B.C’s Restart Plan.

ICBC’s road test plan will help British Columbians get the services they need while ensuring important health and safety protocols can still be implemented, monitored, and maintained.

Somethings that can be expected are:

When making an appointment, because of the expected high volume of calls, ICBC asks customers’ to be patient during this time. Customer appointments that were cancelled between March 17 and March 30 will not need to call as ICBC will call those affected customers. For all other customers, they’re strongly encouraged to book online if the option is available for their test type.

Before the appointment, customers are asked to review the vehicle safety checklist and ensure that the interior of their vehicle is clean.

Customers are asked to arrive on-time with their required identification. Theyll be asked a series of health screening questions and will be provided a mask that must be worn for the duration of the road test. Due to the nature of the motorcycle road test, riders will not be provided a mask but will be required to wear a safety vest provided by ICBC, which will be sanitized before each use.

Driver examiners will still continue to conduct road tests from inside the customer’s vehicle to ensure the examiner is able to fully assess the customer’s driving skills and to take control of the vehicle in the event of an emergency. Driver examiners will wear appropriate PPE during the test. As for motorcycle road tests, the testing environment remains unchanged. The examiner rides behind the rider in a car, speaking to the rider by two-way radio.

Certain road tests will begin on July 8th, and more information can be found on the ICBC website.