News

ICBC expands road testing through a phased approach

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health launches ‘Let’s Talk’ platform for public feedback

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health is launching a new online communications platform. According to Northern Health, the platform,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Real Estate sales in Northern BC sees decline during first half of 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board is reporting a decrease in sales for the...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality are looking for information regarding vandalism of an outhouse facility

FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality made a statement about multiple acts of vandalism...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VANCOUVER, B.C. – ICBC has expanded its road testing by opening it to all customers through a phased approach.

This approach will build on the successful reopening of commercial vehicle road tests from June, which is in line with B.C’s Restart Plan.

ICBC’s road test plan will help British Columbians get the services they need while ensuring important health and safety protocols can still be implemented, monitored, and maintained.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Somethings that can be expected are:

When making an appointment, because of the expected high volume of calls, ICBC asks customers’ to be patient during this time. Customer appointments that were cancelled between March 17 and March 30 will not need to call as ICBC will call those affected customers. For all other customers, they’re strongly encouraged to book online if the option is available for their test type.

Before the appointment, customers are asked to review the vehicle safety checklist and ensure that the interior of their vehicle is clean.

Customers are asked to arrive on-time with their required identification. Theyll be asked a series of health screening questions and will be provided a mask that must be worn for the duration of the road test. Due to the nature of the motorcycle road test, riders will not be provided a mask but will be required to wear a safety vest provided by ICBC, which will be sanitized before each use.

Driver examiners will still continue to conduct road tests from inside the customer’s vehicle to ensure the examiner is able to fully assess the customer’s driving skills and to take control of the vehicle in the event of an emergency. Driver examiners will wear appropriate PPE during the test. As for motorcycle road tests, the testing environment remains unchanged. The examiner rides behind the rider in a car, speaking to the rider by two-way radio.

Certain road tests will begin on July 8th, and more information can be found on the ICBC website.

Previous articleN.L. judge says extension of offshore drilling licence unreasonable
Next articleNorthern Rockies Regional Municipality are looking for information regarding vandalism of an outhouse facility

More Articles Like This

Northern Health launches ‘Let’s Talk’ platform for public feedback

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health is launching a new online communications platform. According to Northern Health, the platform, Let’s Talk, is an online...
Read more

Real Estate sales in Northern BC sees decline during first half of 2020

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board is reporting a decrease in sales for the first half of 2020. According to...
Read more

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality are looking for information regarding vandalism of an outhouse facility

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality made a statement about multiple acts of vandalism that occurred at the Trutch...
Read more

Severe Thunderstorm watched issued for BC Peace and Fort Nelson

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch, Tuesday, for the B.C Peace and Fort Nelson.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv