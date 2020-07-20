ICBC launches online booking system

VANCOUVER, B.C. – As of Monday, July 20th, ICBC has started their process of moving to an appointment-based system for most of their driver’s license office transactions.

ICBC is asking that customers call to book appointments for transactions like driver license renewals and knowledge tests. These appointments will help to ensure that ICBC is adhering to physical distancing guidelines.

Customers can book their appointment online through their website. When booking, customers will be able to choose a location and time that works best for them. Customers are asked to arrive 10 minutes before their appointment and ensure they have all the required paperwork and documentation. The online booking system is not for booking road tests.

If you are booking an appointment to renew your expired license, ICBC suggests booking this at least three weeks in advance, as walk-in availability will be limited.

Customers who are looking to pay a ticket, obtain their driver’s abstract, or update their address can continue to use the online tool or call in.

ICBC also says if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms to please stay home.

You can find more information about ICBC and COVID-19 on their website.