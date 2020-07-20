News

ICBC launches online booking system

Avatar
By Laura Briggs

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Wholesale liquor pricing for restaurants and pubs in effect

VICTORIA, B.C. - Measures that were executed by the Province in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

RCMP continue to investigate disappearance of Sarah Foord

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are continuing to investigate the disappearance of 38-year-old Sarah Foord. According...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

ICBC launches online booking system

VANCOUVER, B.C. - As of Monday, July 20th, ICBC has started their process of moving to an...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VANCOUVER, B.C. – As of Monday, July 20th, ICBC has started their process of moving to an appointment-based system for most of their driver’s license office transactions.

ICBC is asking that customers call to book appointments for transactions like driver license renewals and knowledge tests. These appointments will help to ensure that ICBC is adhering to physical distancing guidelines.

Customers can book their appointment online through their website. When booking, customers will be able to choose a location and time that works best for them. Customers are asked to arrive 10 minutes before their appointment and ensure they have all the required paperwork and documentation. The online booking system is not for booking road tests.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

If you are booking an appointment to renew your expired license, ICBC suggests booking this at least three weeks in advance, as walk-in availability will be limited.

Customers who are looking to pay a ticket, obtain their driver’s abstract, or update their address can continue to use the online tool or call in.

ICBC also says if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms to please stay home.

You can find more information about ICBC and COVID-19 on their website.

Previous articleAnalysts split over $45-million drilling partner consolidation by Ensign Energy
Next articleRCMP continue to investigate disappearance of Sarah Foord

More Articles Like This

Wholesale liquor pricing for restaurants and pubs in effect

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Measures that were executed by the Province in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that temporarily allowed restaurants and pubs...
Read more

RCMP continue to investigate disappearance of Sarah Foord

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are continuing to investigate the disappearance of 38-year-old Sarah Foord. According to RCMP, Foord was last...
Read more

Analysts split over $45-million drilling partner consolidation by Ensign Energy

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Analysts are split on the wisdom of Ensign Energy Services Inc.'s US$33.4-million move to buy out partner Halliburton Co.'s stake in an international...
Read more

BC Transit launches campaign to help encourage transit etiquette

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - BC Transit launched a province-wide ad campaign encouraging considerate etiquette on transit buses. The main...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv