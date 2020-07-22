ICBC moving to next phase of resuming road tests

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – ICBC has moved onto the next phase of its road test resumption plan.

Customers who were supposed to have done their Class 5 or 7 road tests between March 17 to June 26 are now being prioritized.

On July 20, Class 5 and 7 road testing resumed for customers booked during March 17 and March 30.

Customers will begin to be contacted by ICBC explaining details of when and how they\ll be able to book their road tests online. ICBC will be contacting customers in advance of their booking date.

Booking dates shown below:

Original date of cancelled Class 5 or 7 road test: When customers will be contacted by ICBC: When customers can book their new road test: March 31 – April 30 Prior to July 30 July 30 onwards May 1 – May 31 Prior to August 10 August 10 onwards June 1 – June 26 Prior to August 17 August 17 onwards All other customers Prior to August 24 August 24 onwards ICBC booking dates for road tests, source: ICBC website

ICBC is currently looking at several options to help increase capacity and address the road test backlog. Some options are; expanding their hours and days of operation, hiring and training additional driver examiners, as well as looking to repurpose other facilities to include road test services.

More information can be found on the ICBC website.