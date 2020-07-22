NewsRegional

ICBC moving to next phase of resuming road tests

By Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – ICBC has moved onto the next phase of its road test resumption plan.

Customers who were supposed to have done their Class 5 or 7 road tests between March 17 to June 26 are now being prioritized.

On July 20, Class 5 and 7 road testing resumed for customers booked during March 17 and March 30.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Customers will begin to be contacted by ICBC explaining details of when and how they\ll be able to book their road tests online. ICBC will be contacting customers in advance of their booking date.

Booking dates shown below:

Original date of cancelled Class 5 or 7 road test:When customers will be contacted by ICBC:When customers can book their new road test:
March 31 – April 30Prior to July 30July 30 onwards
May 1 – May 31Prior to August 10August 10 onwards
June 1 – June 26Prior to August 17August 17 onwards
All other customersPrior to August 24August 24 onwards
ICBC booking dates for road tests, source: ICBC website

ICBC is currently looking at several options to help increase capacity and address the road test backlog. Some options are; expanding their hours and days of operation, hiring and training additional driver examiners, as well as looking to repurpose other facilities to include road test services.

More information can be found on the ICBC website.

