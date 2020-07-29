ICBC & Police remind British Columbian’s to drive safely this long weekend

VANCOUVER, B.C. – With the B.C. Day long weekend fast approaching, ICBC and Police are reminding the public to drive safely, and if you plan to drink, please don’t drive.

Police are planning to be setting up CounterAttack road checks across the province to get impaired drivers off the roads.

If you’re caught driving under the influence, there are several lasting ways you could end up paying, whether its from increased insurance premiums to fines, car impoundment, or even jail time.

On average, around four people are killed, and 620 people are injured in 2,200 crashes across the province over the B.C. long weekend.

Ways to stay safe if you’re deciding to take a trip are: