Increased COVID-19 cases expected

VICTORIA, B.C. – The recent increase in COVID-19 cases in B.C. was expected, says Dr. Henry.

On Tuesday, Dr. Henry announced 13 new cases around B.C., but Northern Health still sits over a month since our last confirmed case.

A total of 2,730 people have recovered in B.C., and 189 passed away from COVID-19. Over the last week, B.C. has added 139 cases.

Dr. Henry says the new cases are a reflection of B.C. being in phase three of the Province’s opening plan. “We are getting out more and being more active and we are unfortunately transmitting this disease, but we are also monitoring COVID-19 closely. Public health officials are public health teams are actively working to manage each case.”

Residents are being reminded that you can be more active, but you need to do that safely.