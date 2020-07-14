HealthNews

Increased COVID-19 cases expected

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
watch:-bc’s-daily-coronavirus-update-with-dr.-bonnie-henry,-march-21
Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Reclaimed water site planned in Charlie Lake

The Peace River Regional District will be looking for design proposals for a water reclamation system at...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

B.C Report Card released and Premier John Horgan has strong approval rating

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Insights West's Government of British Columbia Report Card has been released, and the B.C NDP increased...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Increased COVID-19 cases expected

VICTORIA, B.C. - The recent increase in COVID-19 cases in B.C. was expected, says Dr. Henry.
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – The recent increase in COVID-19 cases in B.C. was expected, says Dr. Henry.

On Tuesday, Dr. Henry announced 13 new cases around B.C., but Northern Health still sits over a month since our last confirmed case.

A total of 2,730 people have recovered in B.C., and 189 passed away from COVID-19. Over the last week, B.C. has added 139 cases.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Dr. Henry says the new cases are a reflection of B.C. being in phase three of the Province’s opening plan. “We are getting out more and being more active and we are unfortunately transmitting this disease, but we are also monitoring COVID-19 closely. Public health officials are public health teams are actively working to manage each case.”

Residents are being reminded that you can be more active, but you need to do that safely.

Previous articleNew study finds wolf culls will not save endangered caribou in western Canada
Next articleB.C Report Card released and Premier John Horgan has strong approval rating

More Articles Like This

Reclaimed water site planned in Charlie Lake

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The Peace River Regional District will be looking for design proposals for a water reclamation system at the wastewater treatment plant in...
Read more

B.C Report Card released and Premier John Horgan has strong approval rating

News Laura Briggs - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Insights West's Government of British Columbia Report Card has been released, and the B.C NDP increased its already strong approval ratings...
Read more

New study finds wolf culls will not save endangered caribou in western Canada

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — A study says a government-sponsored wolf kill in Western Canada has had "no detectable effect" on reversing the decline of...
Read more

This year B.C. debt to increase to $12.5 billion

News Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is projecting a $12.5 billion deficit for the current fiscal year. For the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv