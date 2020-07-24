Jake Gardner rounds out top five at PBR Built Ford Tough Invitational

LETHBRIDGE, A.B. – At the first fan-attended professional sporting event in Canada since the shutdown due to COVID-19, Fort St. John rider Jake Gardner was at the PBR Built Ford Tough Invitational, part of the elite Canadian Monster Energy Tour in Lethbridge, Alberta at ENMAX Centre.

The two-time Team Canada rider managed to round out the Top 5 of the PBR event.

Gardner, who was uncharacteristically bucked off in 4.81 seconds in Round 1 by Fantastic Pet, delivered one of the most memorable rides from the historic event in the final round.

For his 1-for-2 showing, Gardner collected $679.32, 19 and three world points. Gardner rose three positions in the national standings, climbing from number 15 to Number 12.

Garrett Green, of Meeting Creek, Alberta, placed first in the PBR event by delivering a dominant 2-for-2 showing.

Here are the top five results: