June noted as wetter than usual across Northeast BC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The start of summer has been noted as wetter than usual due to the extensive rainfall that has been experienced across Northeast B.C.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Doug Lundquist, throughout June, in between Chetwynd and Fort Nelson, we saw about 101 mm of precipitation, which is more than the average of 76 mm.

Even though it has been extensively wet, Lundquist says the one positive of this is the lack of forest fires this season.

“The fact that it has been so rainy and it’s helped the fire weather forecasters have a calmer year has been a significant positive impact.”

While we have seen the continuation of wet weather into July, Lundquist says we can expect to see dryer and warmer conditions for later this month.