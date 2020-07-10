HealthNews

Lab Services to resume normal hours at Fort St John Hospital, pre-booking required

By Scott Brooks
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Lab services in Fort St. John will resume normal operating hours.

According to Northern Health Media Relations Manager Eryn Collins, the lab services at Fort St. John Hospital have returned to normal operating hours, after being reduced back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While services have resumed to normal hours, Collins says patients will need to pre-book for all tests rather than drop-in appointments.

“Going forward, the Fort St. John Hospital lab will continue to have a pre-booking process in place for all patients. So that includes any tests the were impacted by the essential service restrictions and are being re-requisitioned by a patient’s physician.”

The lab will be open Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Anyone visiting the hospital is being reminded to follow Northern Health’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

