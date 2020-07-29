Lake View Credit Union awards five $1,000 bursaries to Peace Region graduates

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Lake View Credit Union is celebrating Peace Region students by awarding five $1,000 bursaries to ambitious graduates.
This bursary program is a yearly event that offers graduating members of Lake View Credit Union attending post-secondary within the next two years a chance to receive $1,000 to help with the costs of their education.
The student winners for 2020 are:
- Brook Harmacek – Chetwynd Secondary School
- Kendra Bowen – Dawson Creek Secondary School
- Drake Allen – Dawson Creek Secondary School
- Courtney Pilgrim – Tumbler Ridge Secondary School
- Emma Tobin – Tumbler Ridge Secondary School
Anyone interested in applying for future bursaries have to be a member of the Lake View Credit Union no later than March of the year you apply.