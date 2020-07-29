NewsRegional

Lake View Credit Union awards five $1,000 bursaries to Peace Region graduates

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
The Lake View Credit Union in Chetwynd. Supplied photo.

Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Lake View Credit Union is celebrating Peace Region students by awarding five $1,000 bursaries to ambitious graduates.

This bursary program is a yearly event that offers graduating members of Lake View Credit Union attending post-secondary within the next two years a chance to receive $1,000 to help with the costs of their education.

The student winners for 2020 are:

  • Brook Harmacek – Chetwynd Secondary School
  • Kendra Bowen – Dawson Creek Secondary School
  • Drake Allen – Dawson Creek Secondary School
  • Courtney Pilgrim – Tumbler Ridge Secondary School
  • Emma Tobin – Tumbler Ridge Secondary School
Community Interviews with Moose FM

Anyone interested in applying for future bursaries have to be a member of the Lake View Credit Union no later than March of the year you apply.

