Liquor manufacturers benefiting from temporary changes to direct delivery

By Laura Briggs
VICTORIA, B.C. – Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the Province has been temporarily authorizing liquor manufacturers to deliver products directly to individual consumers from off-site storage facilities as well as their on-site stores.

Before COVID-19, these liquor manufacturers were only able to deliver products stored off-site to hospitality customers, like restaurants and pubs.

The pandemic has now caused many manufactures to store large volumes of products in their off-site storage facilities when that usually would’ve been destined for hospitality customers. With this temporary change, it helps manufacturers reduce the inventory by allowing them to sell to individual consumers.

This measure is part of the emergency recommendations that were put forward to the government by a group of industry representatives, the Business and Technical Advisory Panel, as a way to mitigate some of the challenges B.C. manufactures have had to try to get their product to B.C consumers due to the pandemic.

This temporary measure will expire on October 31, 2020, and no extension will be considered.

