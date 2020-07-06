Local farmers deal with flooded fields, stunted growth due to extensive rain

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Farmers around the Peace region have been facing difficulties due to the unseasonably wet weather.

According to Kelly Kassian, of Viterra of Fort St. John, conditions have been wet since early spring, making the seeding period difficult for many farmers.

In some cases, Kassian says the planting of crops was delayed and even what has been planted, is stunted in growth due to the lack of dry conditions.

Many fields across the Peace have even experienced flooding.

“Some areas, some of the flatter fields, definitely, there’s water standing on them and hopefully the crops are advanced enough now and we get some good weather that they’ll use up this moisture. It definitely puts the crops behind, that’s for sure.”

Kassian hopes the rest of the summer turns out to be dry for a good fall harvest.