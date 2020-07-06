News

Local farmers deal with flooded fields, stunted growth due to extensive rain

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Traffic signals now in operation at 96 Avenue and 96 Street

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The newly installed traffic signals at the intersection of 96 Avenue and 96 Street,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Local farmers deal with flooded fields, stunted growth due to extensive rain

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Farmers around the Peace region have been facing difficulties due to the unseasonably wet...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

The Province extends emergency supports for the vulnerable

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province is extending its federal employment insurance exemptions and the provincial temporary crisis...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Farmers around the Peace region have been facing difficulties due to the unseasonably wet weather.

According to Kelly Kassian, of Viterra of Fort St. John, conditions have been wet since early spring, making the seeding period difficult for many farmers.

In some cases, Kassian says the planting of crops was delayed and even what has been planted, is stunted in growth due to the lack of dry conditions.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Many fields across the Peace have even experienced flooding.

“Some areas, some of the flatter fields, definitely, there’s water standing on them and hopefully the crops are advanced enough now and we get some good weather that they’ll use up this moisture. It definitely puts the crops behind, that’s for sure.”

Kassian hopes the rest of the summer turns out to be dry for a good fall harvest.

Previous articleThe Province extends emergency supports for the vulnerable
Next articleTraffic signals now in operation at 96 Avenue and 96 Street

More Articles Like This

Traffic signals now in operation at 96 Avenue and 96 Street

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The newly installed traffic signals at the intersection of 96 Avenue and 96 Street, as of Monday, are now...
Read more

The Province extends emergency supports for the vulnerable

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province is extending its federal employment insurance exemptions and the provincial temporary crisis supplement. With these extensions, it...
Read more

Canadian Seniors to receive Tax-Free payment this week

News Laura Briggs - 0
GATINEAU, QC - Canadian seniors have continued to face health, economic, and social challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some seniors are...
Read more

Global oil demand rebound from pandemic’s lows prompts price spike forecasts

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Oil analysts say a rebound in the world's hunger for oil has already started after demand destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic fell far short...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv