Maintenance crews continue repairs on area highways

By Adam Reaburn
Crews are working to repair damage to Highway 52N

Mudslide on the South Taylor Hill

13 new COVID-19 cases in BC, 14 days of self-isolation still mandatory

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Highway maintenance crews continue to repair area highways after last week’s heavy rain.

Over 20 roads and highways were affected by the heavy rain. Highway 52N remains closed 68km north of Tumbler Ridge after a washout. The only detour is using Highway 29S and Highway 52E. There is no estimate on when the highway will re-open.

Dawson Road Maintenace reported late Sunday the Golatta Creek Road is closed at the hill. Drivers can turn around at the Nelson Road. Dawson Road Maintenace will provide an update on repairs at noon on Monday.

See a full list of roads affected by flooding below. For updated information, visit www.drivebc.ca.

On top of repair work, Argo Roads South Peace will be working on Monday on the South Taylor Hill. Expect delays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Argo will also be working on Monday south of the Kiskatinaw Bridge between the 245 Road and Orrin Powell Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. One lane will be closed while crews are working.

Full List of Roads affected by rain

Highway 52 N Both DirectionsHighway 52 N (Heritage Highway), in both directions. Washout between Brassey Rd and Bearhole Lake Rd (68 km north of Tumbler Ridge). Road closed. Detour via 29S or 52E. Estimated time of opening currently not available; assessment in progress. Next update time Mon Jul 6 at 9:00 AM MST. Last updated Fri Jul 3 at 7:32 PM MST. (DBC-20028) [View on map]2020-07-03 7:32 PM
Other Roads Both DirectionsOld Fort Rd, in both directions. Landslide between Old Fort Rd and River Rd. Road closed. Road closed until further notice. Geo technical assessment on going. Next update time Mon Jul 6 at 5:00 PM MST. Last updated Sat Jul 4 at 7:58 PM MST. (DBC-19630) [View on map]2020-07-04 7:58 PM
Cecil Lake Rd EastboundCecil Lake Rd (Highway 103), eastbound. Debris on roadway between 263 Rd and 251 Rd for 0.3 km (10 to 9 km west of Cecil Lake). REDUCE SPEED. The east side hill is sloughing/sliding onto the road.The lane is reduced in width. Last updated Mon Jul 6 at 5:57 AM MST. (DBC-20056) [View on map]2020-07-06 5:57 AM
Highway 2Highway 2. Flooding between Old Edmonton Hwy and Fletcher Rd (1 km north of British Columbia and Alberta Border). Please Drive Slowly through water. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:14 PM MST. (DBC-20062) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:14 PM
Highway 29Highway 29. Washout between Pioneer Rd and Johnson Creek Rd (16 km south of Hudson’s Hope). Single lane alternating traffic. Drive with caution and watch for Traffic Control Persons. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:12 PM MST. (DBC-20122) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:12 PM
Highway 29Highway 29. Mudslide between Halfway River Bridge and Upper Cache Rd for 2.3 km (4 to 2 km north of Halfway Rest Area). Single lane alternating traffic. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 3:27 PM MST. (DBC-20096) [View on map]2020-07-05 3:27 PM
Highway 52 EHighway 52 E. Flooding between 209 Rd and Kelly Lake Rd (114 km east of Tumbler Ridge). Single lane alternating traffic. Please drive with caution. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:12 PM MST. (DBC-20119) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:12 PM
Highway 97Highway 97. Water pooling between Watkins Rd and Gordon Calder Way for 63.1 km (33 km north of Chetwynd to Dawson Creek). Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 3:45 PM MST. (DBCRCON-68208) [View on map]2020-07-05 3:45 PM
Highway 97Highway 97. Flooding between 261 Rd and Braden Rd (34 km south of Dawson Creek). Drive slow and watch for traffic control persons. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:13 PM MST. (DBC-20017) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:13 PM
Highway 97Highway 97. Flooding between 221 Rd and Loiselle Subdiv (1 km north of Dawson Creek). Road open to traffic. Drive with caution. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:15 PM MST. (DBC-20106) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:15 PM
Highway 97Highway 97. Flooding between 235 Rd and Sweetwater Rd (18 km north of Dawson Creek). Road open to traffic. Drive with caution. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:13 PM MST. (DBC-20084) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:13 PM
Highway 97Highway 97. Flooding between 255 Rd and 257 Rd for 0.2 km (5 km north of Taylor). Water crossing the highway at the overpass. Reduce speed. Last updated Mon Jul 6 at 5:49 AM MST. (DBC-20103) [View on map]2020-07-06 5:49 AM
Other Roads6 Sweetwater. Washout between 239 W Miller and 235A Hanson 19 km north of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:12 PM MST. (DBC-19442) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:12 PM
Other Roads216 Fraser. Washout between 243 and 241 18 km north of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:13 PM MST. (DBC-19451) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:13 PM
Other Roads237 Semple. Flooding between 97S and 212. Single lane alternating traffic. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:14 PM MST. (DBC-20018) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:14 PM
Other Roads255 Shaffer. Flooding between 97S and 208. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:14 PM MST. (DBC-20019) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:14 PM
Other Roads13 uppercutbank. Washout between 235 and 195. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:14 PM MST. (DBC-20038) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:14 PM
Other Roads11 Kelly Lake. Flooding between 52E and 11 Kelly Lake. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:14 PM MST. (DBC-20045) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:14 PM
Other Roads216V Smithard. Washout between Braden and 261. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:13 PM MST. (DBC-20071) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:13 PM
Other Roads251 Livingston. Washout at Augier Bridge. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:14 PM MST. (DBC-20079) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:14 PM
Other Roads214N Wangler Road. Flooding at 13.6km. The road is closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:12 PM MST. (DBC-20105) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:12 PM
Other Roads210X Reasbeck. Flooding between 225 Indian Creek Rd and 227X Nelson Rd. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:15 PM MST. (DBC-20118) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:15 PM
Other Roads212U Correction Line. Flooding between 265 Sunset Prairie Road and 261M Niel Road. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:13 PM MST. (DBC-20120) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:13 PM
Other Roads267 Harris Road. Washout at 1.3km South of 208S Smith Road. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:12 PM MST. (DBC-20134) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:12 PM
Other Roads216Z Vopika Road. Washout between 241X Vopicka Road and 237M Mason Road. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:15 PM MST. (DBC-20135) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:15 PM
Other Roads13 Upper Cutbank Road. Washout between 197Q School Grade Road and 195T Lunquist. Single lane alternating traffic. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:15 PM MST. (DBC-20136) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:15 PM
Other Roads20 Gundy Road. Flooding at Swan Lake Bridge. Bridge closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:12 PM MST. (DBC-20138) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:12 PM
Other Roads217 Eigth Road. Flooding between 214Q Kilkerran Road and 6 Sweetwater Road. The road is closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:11 PM MST. (DBC-20139) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:11 PM
Other Roads219 North Rolla Road. Flooding between 222Q Henderson Road and 224 Baseline Road. The road is closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:11 PM MST. (DBC-20140) [View on map]2020-07-05 6:11 PM
