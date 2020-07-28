News

Man accused in murder of girlfriend makes court appearance Tuesday morning

By Scott Brooks
38-year-old Sarah Foord was reported missing on July 10.

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 35-year-old John Wendell Keyler made his first appearance, via video, at the Fort St. John Provincial Court on Tuesday morning for the death of his girlfriend.

According to the Court, Keyler is being accused of second-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Sarah Foord.

Foord was reported missing on July 10, and on July 13, the B.C. RCMP North District Major Crime Unit joined the investigation.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The pair were said to be travelling together and that is when Keyler became a suspect in her disappearance.

Keyler was later located by RCMP on July 15.

Then on July 24, Foord’s body was located 75 km north of Fort St. John.

The B.C. Prosecution Service, on July 25, approved one count of murder against Keyler and was arrested without incident.

Keyler remains in custody and has been given two weeks to find a lawyer.

Additionally, a publication ban has been imposed on a pending bail hearing.

