Mayor Ackerman joins national task force to encourage economic recovery using natural resources

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman is one of 20 advisors on the Task Force for Real Jobs, Real Recovery.

The task force is being created by Resource Works, a group that lobbies on behalf of Canada’s natural resource sector.

Mayor Ackerman will join a group of 20 advisors that will help develop policy recommendations to help rebuild the Canadian economy.

Resource Works Executive Director Stewart Muir says Canada has to keep its competitive edge to create jobs in the post-pandemic recovery. “Canada must not only maintain our competitive advantages but also actively leverage them in the recovery effort,” says Muir. “Chief among these is our capacity to produce low-emissions natural resource commodities under robust environmental, social and governance conditions. These are key components of a broader resource ecosystem that is the engine of Canada’s future.”

The Task Force will complete its package of policy measures by the end of July. At that time, it will present its recommendations to key federal government decision-makers and the Industry Strategy Council, a federal initiative launched in response to the economic effects of COVID-19.

The Task Force is supported by a coalition of over 25 industry associations, including the Resource Municipalities Coalition, created by the City of Fort St. John.