Canadian PressEnergy News

MEG Energy records bigger Q2 loss on lower oil prices, reduced bitumen output

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
meg-energy-records-bigger-q2-loss-on-lower-oil-prices,-reduced-bitumen-output

Must Read

HealthSophie Gray, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Osoyoos Times - 0

COVID-19 Update: Mass gathering health order amended to address overcrowding at rentals properties

B.C. health authorities reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. The cases...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie sees new cases of COVID-19

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services is reporting new COVID-19 cases for the City and County of Grande...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health Region sees another case of COVID-19, linked to Haida Gwaii

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region has seen another...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Oilsands producer MEG Energy Corp. is reporting a higher second-quarter net loss on voluntarily curtailed bitumen production and lower oil prices.

The Calgary-based company says it had a net loss of $80 million or 26 cents per share in the three months ended June 30 on revenue of $307 million, versus a net loss of $64 million or 21 cents per share on revenue of $1.06 billion in the second quarter of 2019.

Analysts had expected a loss of $34 million or nine cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

MEG, which produces bitumen from steam-activated wells in northeastern Alberta, reported production of 75,700 barrels per day, down from 91,560 in the first quarter and 97,300 bpd in the second quarter of 2019.

Its realized price per barrel was C$10.18, down from C$19.45 in the first quarter and C$62.23 in the year-earlier period.

In response to low oil prices in the second quarter, MEG cut its 2020 capital budget to $150 million from the original guidance of $250 million and rolled back salaries and benefits across the company.

“The second quarter was characterized by extreme negative movements in commodity prices coupled with unprecedented uncertainty regarding near-term crude oil supply and demand balances due to COVID-19,” said CEO Derek Evans in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MEG)

The Canadian Press

Advertisement

Previous articleNorthern Health Region sees another case of COVID-19, linked to Haida Gwaii
Next articleGrande Prairie sees new cases of COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Development of LNG industry could create almost 100,000 jobs, says report

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A report funded by the Canadian liquefied natural gas industry estimates that creating a 56-million-tonnes-per-year LNG industry in B.C. would result in...
Read more

Vermilion loses $71.3 million in second quarter on 55 per drop in revenues

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Lower prices for oil and gas around the world translated into a second quarter net loss on 55 per cent lower revenue...
Read more

Trican Well Service says CEO stepping down, chairman named as replacement

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Trican Well Service Ltd. says Dale Dusterhoft, its president and CEO for the past 11 years, is stepping down. The Calgary-based company says...
Read more

Precision Drilling Q2 loss surges as pandemic weakens demand for oil

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A sharp decline in North American oilfield activity in the second quarter meant more layoffs, contract terminations and parked drilling rigs, Precision Drilling...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv