Microtel Inn and Suites donates $2,000 to FSJ Hospital Foundation

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham Fort St. John recently donated $2,000 to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation for its Greatest Need Fund, Source FSJ Hospital Foundation

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received an additional donation towards the ‘Greatest Needs Fund’.

Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham Fort St. John recently made a donation of $2,000 to the Hospital Foundation’s ‘Greatest Needs Fund’ under the MasterBUILT Hotel’s Common
Ground Program.

According to Microtel General Manager, Leroy Dsouza, as part of the MasterBUILT Hotel’s Common Ground Program, they chose to fund four local charities, with the Hospital Foundation being one.

The funds raised for the ‘Greatest Needs Fund’ will help the Hospital to better respond to the critical healthcare needs and capacity at any given time.

Earlier in the week, COBS Bread had also raised over $7,700 for the Hospital Foundation’s ‘Greatest Needs Fund’.

