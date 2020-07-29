Microtel Inn and Suites donates $2,000 to FSJ Hospital Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received an additional donation towards the ‘Greatest Needs Fund’.

Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham Fort St. John recently made a donation of $2,000 to the Hospital Foundation’s ‘Greatest Needs Fund’ under the MasterBUILT Hotel’s Common

Ground Program.

According to Microtel General Manager, Leroy Dsouza, as part of the MasterBUILT Hotel’s Common Ground Program, they chose to fund four local charities, with the Hospital Foundation being one.

The funds raised for the ‘Greatest Needs Fund’ will help the Hospital to better respond to the critical healthcare needs and capacity at any given time.

Earlier in the week, COBS Bread had also raised over $7,700 for the Hospital Foundation’s ‘Greatest Needs Fund’.