Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – BC’s Back-to-School Plan

Avatar
By Dan Davies
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeMoira Wyton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee - 0

Experts Like BC’s Youth Vaping Rules, but Want Focus on Why They Vape Too

New regulations to combat vaping in B.C., particularly among youth, are a welcome intervention amid surging youth vaping rates,...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeRebecca Dyok The Williams Lake Tribune - Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - 0

Survey seeking insight on racism in B.C. health care system extended

An online survey has been extended to give Indigenous people more time to share their experiences when...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City try and find a new tenant to replace Booster Juice at Pomeroy Sport Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will look for a new tenant...
Read more
Avatar
Dan Davieshttps://www.leg.bc.ca/learn-about-us/members/41st-Parliament/Davies-Dan
Dan Davies is the MLA for Peace River North

Within the next few days, B.C.’s NDP government should be releasing their back-to-school plan to families across our province. With a little over a month for parents to put the necessary plans in place for the upcoming school year, these next few weeks will be crucial to get a full understanding of what September will have in store for us — what parts of the plan work for families, and what parts don’t.

I am pleased to hear that the government is working closely with our Provincial Health Authorities to coordinate the back-to-school plan, but parents can’t be left in the dark forever. Considering that many other provinces announced back-to-school plans back in June, many parents and families are unable to make work and childcare arrangements and are growing increasingly anxious. John Horgan and the Ministry of Education are emphasizing a “strong” plan over a “speedy” plan but at some point, a plan
that we can review and adjust is better than no plan at all.

Although the minister has stated that they intend to have as many students as possible back in classrooms come September, the Premier stated only last week in a press conference that parents need to have a “plan B” in place in case things fall through. So wait, is the Premier suggesting that government is only responsible for the “plan A” and is it the job of parents to come up with “plan B” without any guidelines, suggestions, or reasonable alternatives?

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The NDP has iterated that parents and workplaces need to be prepared to be flexible, but this is a source of some serious concern for working parents, especially working moms who — by this government’s own statistics — have been disproportionately removed from the workplace and are more negatively financially impacted by COVID-19. Back in June, when we tested our hybrid school model, there were no options for before or after-school child care.

What if you’re a single parent without an option for a plan B? Many parents have worked tirelessly to meet the impossible task of taking care of small children while being expected to simultaneously work a full-time job.

The NDP has already stripped away millions of dollars in online learning resources from thousands of students enrolled in Independent Distributed Learning (IDL) during the height of our pandemic. No chance for consultation with teachers or families, no fallback options, just “best of luck.”

In the coming weeks, I will be presenting a petition in the Legislature signed by over 15,000 British Columbians asking this government to reinstate these resources and give parents the options they need to continue their children’s education without having to put their own lives and careers on hold. I urge you all to add your voice to this petition at https://www.change.org/p/bc-education-ministers-restore- or-increase-funding-to-independant-distributed-learning-schools-in-bc.

Previous articleExperts Like BC’s Youth Vaping Rules, but Want Focus on Why They Vape Too

More Articles Like This

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Not much to celebrate, as NDP celebrate third year as government

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
We have just passed the three-year anniversary of the NDP’s time in power and to say the least, it has been an eventful one....
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Canadians Deserve Answers to the Liberal’s $900-Million Scandal

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
During the last Parliament, when I was Chair of the Ethics Committee, opposition members had attempted to have the non-partisan Ethics Commissioner speak to...
Read more

Minister Fleming: Let’s work together to restart schools safely

News Rob Fleming - 0
B.C.’s education system is a world leader in its pandemic response and preparedness. On May 15, we announced our...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer’s Weekly Report – Landslide in McBride

News Bob Zimmer - 0
As a result of the heavy rainfall we have had to start our summer, our region has experienced yet another disaster, this...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv