MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Not much to celebrate, as NDP celebrate third year as government

We have just passed the three-year anniversary of the NDP’s time in power and to say the least, it has been an eventful one. In my short time as your MLA, I have seen protests, lockdowns, a government under a pandemic, and throughout all of it, countless government slip-ups, failures and broken promises.

Being a member of the Official Opposition, I have been given a front-row seat to all of the current government’s broken promises to British Columbians. I would like to take this moment to give readers a quick snapshot of the greatest failures.

$10-a-day universal child care, a key election platform promise for the NDP, is still nowhere to be seen. On top of this, the NDP has done little to help parents still struggling with increasing child care costs, delivering only 2,400 of the promised 24,000 new childcare spaces for families.

If you think that’s bad, wait till I remind you about their record on housing. The NDP promised a whopping 114,000 new, affordable housing units to voters in 2017, but they’ve only delivered a measly 3,000. At this rate, it would take John Horgan over 100 years to meet his promise.

So your home or daycare isn’t any cheaper than it was three years ago, but what about your commute to work? I’m afraid not. Under the NDP, ICBC rates and premiums have skyrocketed, even amid a pandemic that saw a dramatic decrease in drivers and accidents.

Here in the North, we are no strangers to how badly the NDP have bungled the forestry file. After a catastrophic 2019 that saw a dozen permanent or indefinite mill closures and over 10,000 forestry jobs lost, the NDP have provided little relief for forestry-dependent communities as zero new dollars in funding for the sector were provided in their 2020 budget. Additionally, we have seen little improvement and support for our oil and gas, agriculture, mining and tourism sectors.

As the Education Critic, it has been truly disheartening to see how even students are feeling the strains under this government. Now in the face of one of the most daunting school years we have ever faced, the NDP have slashed funding to Independent Distributed Learning schools and have still yet to deliver a back-to-school plan for students and families for the coming school year.

Now in the final and most dramatic year of this government, I cannot tell you all the challenges we will face as a province, all I know is they will be great. So here is hoping that this government will listen to British Columbians and move forward with a viable plan that they can deliver on. The safety of our province and its hopes of a speedy recovery now depends on it.