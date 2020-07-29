More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northwest area of Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region has now increased to 86, up from 80, as released by Health Officials on Wednesday.

The new addition of cases in the Northern Health Region are linked to the Northwest at Haida Gwaii.

As for across the province, 41 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,562.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 259 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 3,109 have since recovered.

There are currently six in hospital across B.C., with two of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 194.

Henry continues to remind British Columbians that the best way to keep the virus down is to stay a safe distance from others, wash your hands, and to stay home if you are ill.

“Staying a safe distance from others is the best way to slow the spread of the virus. If you are in a crowded area, outside or inside, and you can’t maintain a safe physical distance, wearing a mask is a further protective layer. We also need to remember to wash our hands regularly, clean surfaces more often, follow one-way pathways and always, without exception, stay home if you are at all feeling ill.”