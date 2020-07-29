HealthNewsRegional

More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northwest area of Northern Health Region

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie sees one new case of COVID-19, two more recoveries

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services reported Wednesday, one new active case of COVID-19 in the City of...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northwest area of Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region has now increased...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province provides support to help farmers maintain farm status

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has announced it is waiving minimum income requirements for existing B.C....
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Northern Health Region has now increased to 86, up from 80, as released by Health Officials on Wednesday.

The new addition of cases in the Northern Health Region are linked to the Northwest at Haida Gwaii.

As for across the province, 41 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing British Columbia’s total to 3,562.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are 259 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 3,109 have since recovered.

There are currently six in hospital across B.C., with two of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count remains at 194.

Henry continues to remind British Columbians that the best way to keep the virus down is to stay a safe distance from others, wash your hands, and to stay home if you are ill.

“Staying a safe distance from others is the best way to slow the spread of the virus. If you are in a crowded area, outside or inside, and you can’t maintain a safe physical distance, wearing a mask is a further protective layer. We also need to remember to wash our hands regularly, clean surfaces more often, follow one-way pathways and always, without exception, stay home if you are at all feeling ill.”

Previous articleProvince provides support to help farmers maintain farm status
Next articleGrande Prairie sees one new case of COVID-19, two more recoveries

More Articles Like This

Grande Prairie sees one new case of COVID-19, two more recoveries

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services reported Wednesday, one new active case of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie. While there has been...
Read more

Province provides support to help farmers maintain farm status

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia has announced it is waiving minimum income requirements for existing B.C. farm operations. According to the Province,...
Read more

Total writes off $9.3B in oilsands assets, cancels Canadian oil lobby membership

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — French energy giant Total says it is writing off $9.3-billion (US$7 billion) worth of oilsands assets in Alberta and cancelling its membership in...
Read more

Microtel Inn and Suites donates $2,000 to FSJ Hospital Foundation

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received an additional donation towards the 'Greatest Needs Fund'. Microtel Inn and Suites...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv