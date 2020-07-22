More COVID-19 cases seen in Grande Prairie and area as of Tuesday

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – More cases of COVID-19 are being reported for the City and County of Grande Prairie.

According to Alberta Health Services, the County of Grande Prairie has seen three new cases since Monday, while the City has seen one additional case.

The total number of active cases is at 12 in the County and nine in the City.

Within the rest of the AHS North Zone, there are now 10 people in hospital with COVID-19.

As for cases across Alberta, Health Officials report 141 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, making the active total in the province to 1,193, with 8,363 cases now considered recovered.

The Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney, had announced that students will be returning to classes across Alberta at the beginning of the school year, come September.

The Province says schools will be ready to accept students again under what it is calling a “Scenario 1,” which is near-normal daily operations with additional health measures in place.