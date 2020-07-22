More street closures due to construction in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A couple of streets across Fort St. John will be closed due to ongoing construction and repair work.

According to City Staff, starting today, July 22, and for the next few days, 87 Avenue at 92a Street will be closed to traffic.

Also starting today is the closure of 96 Street between Northern Lights Drive and 117 Avenue.

While 96 Street will be closed to traffic, access to Kin Park is available through the east side of the park on 93 Street.

At this time, the intersection at 117 Avenue and 96 Street will remain open to traffic.

The City is reminding drivers to obey all signage and traffic control people, and slow down in all construction zones.

Further updates on construction projects can be found on the City’s Facebook or Twitter accounts.