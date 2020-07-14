MP Bob Zimmer’s Weekly Report – Landslide in McBride

As a result of the heavy rainfall we have had to start our summer, our region has experienced yet another disaster, this time in McBride where residents are now dealing with the aftermath of flooding and a mudslide that covered Mountain View Road and forced the evacuation of residents in nine homes.

After hearing the harrowing stories of how residents like Garry and Mabel Moore escaped the slide, I am thankful that everyone was able to get out in time and no lives were lost.

The loss of one’s home, like the Moore’s which is now engulfed in the mud, is truly tragic and my thoughts are with those who have been evacuated or have been told to shelter in place.

I have been in contact with Mayor Gene Runtz and Regional District Director Dannielle Alan since an evacuation alert was first issued due to high water and flooding in the region in late June and contacted them again after hearing about the mudslide to offer any support they need.

While it is good news that Mountain View Road has now been opened to local residents for essential travel for extended periods of time daily, I would like to join with others in encouraging people to stay away from the debris flooded area, as well as Willox Creek as they are still dangerous and unpredictable at this time.

I can understand the temptation to go and ‘see for yourself’ what this looks like but please follow the advice of officials and steer clear of the evacuation zone. They have said that there is still a possibility of further movement and the area is still unstable.

I will continue to be in contact with the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George, as well as the Village of McBride and MLA Shirley Bond to ensure that the safety of residents remains a priority and together we’ll work to see that everyone can get home as soon as it is safe to do so.

I also know that as a community we will rally around those who have lost their homes or had their property damaged and provide them with the support they need to get through this difficult time.

Bob Zimmer

Member of Parliament

Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies