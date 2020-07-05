Mudslide on the South Taylor Hill

Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca
UPDATE – As of 9am the hill is open in both directions.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The South Taylor Hill is down to single-lane alternating traffic.
Early Sunday, a small mudslide brought some of the hill onto part of the South Taylor Hill. Crews are on scene working to clean up the slide and assess any damage.
Expect delays in the area.
If you are in the area, let us know what you see. Email news@moosem.ca
Below is a list of all the roads in the B.C. Peace that have been damaged by the recent heavy rains.
Highway 52 N Both Directions
Highway 52 N (Heritage Highway), in both directions. Washout between Brassey Rd and Bearhole Lake Rd (68 km north of Tumbler Ridge). Road closed. Detour via 29S or 52E. Estimated time of opening currently not available; assessment in progress. Next update time Mon Jul 6 at 9:00 AM MST. Last updated Fri Jul 3 at 7:32 PM MST. (DBC-20028) [View on map]
2020-07-03 7:32 PM
Other Roads Both Directions
Old Fort Rd, in both directions. Landslide between Old Fort Rd and River Rd. Road closed. Road closed until further notice. Geo technical assessment on going. Next update time Mon Jul 6 at 5:00 PM MST. Last updated Sat Jul 4 at 7:58 PM MST. (DBC-19630) [View on map]
2020-07-04 7:58 PM
Cecil Lake Rd Eastbound
Cecil Lake Rd (Highway 103), eastbound. Debris on roadway between 263 Rd and 251 Rd for 0.3 km (10 to 9 km west of Cecil Lake). REDUCE SPEED. The east side hill is sloughing/sliding onto the road.The lane is reduced in width. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:11 AM MST. (DBC-20056) [View on map]
2020-07-05 6:11 AM
Highway 2
Highway 2. Flooding between Old Edmonton Hwy and Fletcher Rd (1 km north of British Columbia and Alberta Border). Please Drive Slowly through water. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 7:26 AM MST. (DBC-20062) [View on map]
2020-07-05 7:26 AM
Highway 29
Highway 29. Washout between Pioneer Rd and Johnson Creek Rd (16 km south of Hudson’s Hope). Single lane alternating traffic. Drive with caution and watch for Traffic Control Persons. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 7:27 AM MST. (DBC-20122) [View on map]
2020-07-05 7:27 AM
Highway 29
Highway 29. Mudslide between Halfway River Bridge and Upper Cache Rd for 2.3 km (4 to 2 km north of Halfway Rest Area). Single lane alternating traffic. Last updated Sat Jul 4 at 3:12 PM MST. (DBC-20096) [View on map]
2020-07-04 3:12 PM
Highway 52 E
Highway 52 E. Flooding between 209 Rd and Kelly Lake Rd (114 km east of Tumbler Ridge). Single lane alternating traffic. Please drive with caution. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 7:43 AM MST. (DBC-20119) [View on map]
2020-07-05 7:43 AM
Highway 97
Highway 97. Water pooling between Watkins Rd and Gordon Calder Way for 63.1 km (33 km north of Chetwynd to Dawson Creek). Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:48 AM MST. (DBCRCON-68208) [View on map]
2020-07-05 6:48 AM
Highway 97
Highway 97. Flooding between 261 Rd and Braden Rd (34 km south of Dawson Creek). Drive slow and watch for traffic control persons. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 7:45 AM MST. (DBC-20017) [View on map]
2020-07-05 7:45 AM
Highway 97
Highway 97. Flooding between 221 Rd and Loiselle Subdiv (1 km north of Dawson Creek). Road open to traffic. Drive with caution. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 7:45 AM MST. (DBC-20106) [View on map]
2020-07-05 7:45 AM
Highway 97
Highway 97. Flooding between 235 Rd and Sweetwater Rd (18 km north of Dawson Creek). Road open to traffic. Drive with caution. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 7:46 AM MST. (DBC-20084) [View on map]
2020-07-05 7:46 AM
Highway 97
Highway 97. Flooding between 255 Rd and 257 Rd for 0.2 km (5 km north of Taylor). Water crossing the highway at the overpass. Reduce speed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 6:11 AM MST. (DBC-20103) [View on map]
2020-07-05 6:11 AM
Other Roads
6 Sweetwater. Washout between 239 W Miller and 235A Hanson 19 km north of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 7:46 AM MST. (DBC-19442) [View on map]
2020-07-05 7:46 AM
Other Roads
216 Fraser. Washout between 243 and 241 18 km north of Dawson Creek. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 7:46 AM MST. (DBC-19451) [View on map]
2020-07-05 7:46 AM
Other Roads
237 Semple. Flooding between 97S and 212. Single lane alternating traffic. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 7:26 AM MST. (DBC-20018) [View on map]
2020-07-05 7:26 AM
Other Roads
255 Shaffer. Flooding between 97S and 208. Road closed. Last updated Sat Jul 4 at 10:14 PM MST. (DBC-20019) [View on map]
2020-07-04 10:14 PM
Other Roads
13 uppercutbank. Washout between 235 and 195. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 7:25 AM MST. (DBC-20038) [View on map]
2020-07-05 7:25 AM
Other Roads
11 Kelly Lake. Flooding between 52E and 11 Kelly Lake. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 7:36 AM MST. (DBC-20045) [View on map]
2020-07-05 7:36 AM
Other Roads
216V Smithard. Washout between Braden and 261. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 7:44 AM MST. (DBC-20071) [View on map]
2020-07-05 7:44 AM
Other Roads
251 Livingston. Washout at Augier Bridge. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 7:25 AM MST. (DBC-20079) [View on map]
2020-07-05 7:25 AM
Other Roads
214N Wangler Road. Flooding at 13.6km. The road is closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 7:26 AM MST. (DBC-20105) [View on map]
2020-07-05 7:26 AM
Other Roads
210X Reasbeck. Flooding between 225 Indian Creek Rd and 227X Nelson Rd. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 7:45 AM MST. (DBC-20118) [View on map]
2020-07-05 7:45 AM
Other Roads
212U Correction Line. Flooding between 265 Sunset Prairie Road and 261M Niel Road. Road closed. Last updated Sun Jul 5 at 7:44 AM MST. (DBC-20120) [View on map]
