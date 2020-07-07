NCLGA held Annual General Meeting

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA) held their Annual General Meeting on July 3rd, where members welcomed a new President, Executive and Directors at Large.

Sarrah Storey, Mayor of the Village of Fraser Lake, has been elected as the new NCLGA President. Storey has previously served as NCLGA Director, Second Vice President, and First Vice President.



The 2020-21 NCLGA Board of Directors as follows:



Newly Acclaimed Executive:

President – Sarah Storey, Mayor, Village of Fraser Lake (former First Vice President)

First Vice President – Cori Ramsay, Councillor, City of Prince George (former Second Vice President)

Second Vice President – Steve Forseth, Director, Cariboo Regional District (former Director at Large)

Past President – Lara Beckett, Director, Regional District of Fraser-Fort George (former President)

Newly Acclaimed Directors at Large:

Gary Foster, Mayor, Northern Rockies of Regional Municipality

Judy Greenaway, Councillor, District of Fort St. James

Lynne Christiansen, Councillor, City of Terrace

Continuing Appointed Representatives: