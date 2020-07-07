News

NCLGA held Annual General Meeting

By Laura Briggs
North Central Local Government Association

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA) held their Annual General Meeting on July 3rd, where members welcomed a new President, Executive and Directors at Large.

Sarrah Storey, Mayor of the Village of Fraser Lake, has been elected as the new NCLGA President. Storey has previously served as NCLGA Director, Second Vice President, and First Vice President.

The 2020-21 NCLGA Board of Directors as follows:

Newly Acclaimed Executive:

  • President – Sarah Storey, Mayor, Village of Fraser Lake (former First Vice President)
  • First Vice President – Cori Ramsay, Councillor, City of Prince George (former Second Vice President)
  • Second Vice President – Steve Forseth, Director, Cariboo Regional District (former Director at Large)
  • Past President – Lara Beckett, Director, Regional District of Fraser-Fort George (former President)

Newly Acclaimed Directors at Large:

  • Gary Foster, Mayor, Northern Rockies of Regional Municipality
  • Judy Greenaway, Councillor, District of Fort St. James
  • Lynne Christiansen, Councillor, City of Terrace

Continuing Appointed Representatives:

  • Danielle Alan, Director, Regional District of Fraser-Fort George
  • Dean Paranich, Director, Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine
  • John Massier, Director, Cariboo Regional District
  • Lee Brain, Mayor, City of Prince Rupert, North Coast Regional District
  • Leonard Hiebert, Director, Peace River Regional District
  • Shane Brienen, Mayor, District of Houston, Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako
  • Lorraine Gerwig, Councilor, Northern Rockies Regional Municipality
